Retirement Planning Group Sells 87 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Retirement Planning Group reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Retirement Planning Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 75.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $194.64. 1,215,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,430. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.69. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

