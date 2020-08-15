Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.86.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Retrophin from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Retrophin in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Retrophin in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTRX traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.33. The stock had a trading volume of 219,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average is $16.53. Retrophin has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $21.92. The stock has a market cap of $947.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $48.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. Retrophin had a negative net margin of 49.13% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Retrophin will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 238,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 13,370 shares of company stock valued at $267,026 in the last 90 days. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RTRX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Retrophin by 103.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Retrophin during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Retrophin during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Retrophin by 256.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Retrophin during the second quarter worth about $256,000.

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

