RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RGC Resources, Inc. has thousands of customers through its natural gas distribution companies that serve the Roanoke Valley and Bluefield, Virginia and West Virginia areas and Diversified Energy Company, which serves the Roanoke Valley, Southwestern Virginia and Southern West Virginia. The company’s stock will continue to be listed on the Nasdaq National Market, trading symbol RGCO. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, TheStreet cut RGC Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

Shares of RGCO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,015. RGC Resources has a 1-year low of $22.58 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The stock has a market cap of $191.12 million, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of -0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.19. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.97%. Research analysts anticipate that RGC Resources will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in RGC Resources by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,343 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RGC Resources by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,494 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in RGC Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $663,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in RGC Resources by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 190,856 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in RGC Resources by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,293 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

