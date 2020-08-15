Robert W. Jr. Smith Buys 5,000 Shares of Howard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBMD) Stock

Howard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBMD) Director Robert W. Jr. Smith bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HBMD stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 0.55. Howard Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $19.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.92.

Get Howard Bancorp alerts:

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($1.72). The business had revenue of $22.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.91 million. Howard Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 14.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Howard Bancorp Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Howard Bancorp by 3,243.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Howard Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Howard Bancorp by 114.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Howard Bancorp by 34.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Howard Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HBMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.