Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) will announce $1.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32 billion. Roper Technologies posted sales of $1.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $5.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Roper Technologies.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share.

ROP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.80.

Shares of ROP traded down $8.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $444.95. 473,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $455.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $411.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.71%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total value of $1,690,832.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,340 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,076,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 50.0% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 105.1% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 750.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roper Technologies (ROP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.