Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Stake Reduced by Alleghany Corp DE

Alleghany Corp DE reduced its position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 199,693 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises about 9.2% of Alleghany Corp DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Alleghany Corp DE’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $114,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $103,689,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,612,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,663,000 after acquiring an additional 323,016 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $85,748,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,563,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,382,000 after acquiring an additional 217,224 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $50,683,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

ROP traded down $8.23 on Friday, reaching $444.95. 473,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,093. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $411.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $368.13. Roper Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

ROP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday. Argus lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.80.

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,076,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total value of $1,690,832.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

