Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Receives Media Impact Score of -3.86

Media headlines about Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) have trended very negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a news impact score of -3.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RDSB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,700 ($22.23) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,810 ($23.66) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,810 ($23.66) to GBX 1,935 ($25.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,545 ($20.20) to GBX 1,500 ($19.61) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Dutch Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,812.95 ($23.70).

RDSB traded down GBX 29 ($0.38) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,131.40 ($14.79). 4,152,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,080,000. The company has a market cap of $41.93 billion and a PE ratio of 9.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,198.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,405.18. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,641 ($34.53). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

