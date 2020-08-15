Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Given Daily Media Impact Score of -3.86

Media headlines about Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) have been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a news sentiment score of -3.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Royal Dutch Shell’s ranking:

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of RYDAF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,470. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average of $18.36.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.