Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Rwe Ag Sp in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Rwe Ag Sp from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.
Shares of RWEOY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.33. 19,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,956. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.30 and a 200-day moving average of $32.69. Rwe Ag Sp has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $40.80. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.76, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
Rwe Ag Sp Company Profile
RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.
Featured Story: Market Timing
Receive News & Ratings for Rwe Ag Sp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rwe Ag Sp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.