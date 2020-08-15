Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Rwe Ag Sp in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Rwe Ag Sp from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get Rwe Ag Sp alerts:

Shares of RWEOY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.33. 19,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,956. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.30 and a 200-day moving average of $32.69. Rwe Ag Sp has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $40.80. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.76, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter. Rwe Ag Sp had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 63.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rwe Ag Sp will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rwe Ag Sp Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Rwe Ag Sp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rwe Ag Sp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.