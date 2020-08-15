Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on August 28th

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has decreased its dividend by 39.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE SMM opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.61. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $8.29.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

