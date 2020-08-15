Schneider Electric SE (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Short Interest Up 61.1% in January

Schneider Electric SE (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a growth of 61.1% from the January 15th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 200.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBGSF traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.45. The company had a trading volume of 79 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.00. Schneider Electric has a 12 month low of $69.16 and a 12 month high of $124.45.

Schneider Electric Company Profile

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

