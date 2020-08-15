Schneider Electric SE (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Short Interest Up 61.1% in January

Schneider Electric SE (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a growth of 61.1% from the January 15th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 200.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SBGSF traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.45. The company had a trading volume of 79 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.00. Schneider Electric has a 12 month low of $69.16 and a 12 month high of $124.45.
Schneider Electric Company Profile
