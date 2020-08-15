Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) is Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 15,124.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594,560 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 2.6% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.23% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $14,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,178,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,938,000 after buying an additional 867,441 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,992,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,716,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,904,000 after buying an additional 112,813 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6,454.9% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,815,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,194,000 after buying an additional 2,772,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,788,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,596,000 after buying an additional 216,082 shares in the last quarter.

SCHE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.77. 1,040,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,659,085. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $28.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.99.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

