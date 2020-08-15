Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group lowered its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,135 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $26.77. 1,040,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,659,085. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.99.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

