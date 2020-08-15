Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 53,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 27,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 116,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,040,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659,085. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.99. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

