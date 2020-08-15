Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by D. B. Root & Company LLC

D. B. Root & Company LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,925 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 0.7% of D. B. Root & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. D. B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 257.7% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,845.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 183.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.85. 1,773,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,136,974. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.27. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

