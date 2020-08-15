Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) is D. B. Root & Company LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

D. B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,365 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of D. B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. D. B. Root & Company LLC owned 0.20% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $14,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 702.9% in the first quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 41,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 99.4% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.2% during the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 134,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 47,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $533,000.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,930. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.58 and a 200 day moving average of $51.43. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $50.38 and a 1-year high of $51.99.

