Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stake Lessened by D. B. Root & Company LLC

D. B. Root & Company LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 3.4% of D. B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. D. B. Root & Company LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $7,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 818.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 52.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $80.31. 364,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,507. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.47. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $81.04.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.