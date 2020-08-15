Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Position Cut by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group lowered its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,092,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,559 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 14.7% of Retirement Planning Group’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Retirement Planning Group owned about 0.55% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $80,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $15,864,000. Evergreen Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 981,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,125,000 after acquiring an additional 14,742 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 475.7% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 913,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,218,000 after acquiring an additional 755,030 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 137.5% in the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 899,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,066,000 after acquiring an additional 520,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 881,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,793,000 after acquiring an additional 38,402 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $80.31. 364,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,507. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $81.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.47.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

