Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is D. B. Root & Company LLC’s 10th Largest Position

D. B. Root & Company LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 1.5% of D. B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. D. B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 589.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5,384.6% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $57.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,104,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,657. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.97. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $59.56.

