Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $70,966,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,817,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,091 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,717,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,489,000 after acquiring an additional 32,328 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,586,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,735,000 after acquiring an additional 117,828 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,129,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,446,000 after acquiring an additional 27,225 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.97. 581,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263,242. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.10. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.05 and a 1-year high of $81.31.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.