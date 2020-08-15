SEA (NYSE:SE) Now Covered by Analysts at CIMB Group Holdings Bhd

CIMB Group Holdings Bhd initiated coverage on shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a $152.00 price target on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SEA from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of SEA from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SEA from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of SEA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, CLSA raised shares of SEA from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.82.

Shares of NYSE SE traded down $1.50 on Friday, hitting $126.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,296,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,874,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65. SEA has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $146.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.68 and a 200-day moving average of $73.83. The company has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.67 and a beta of 1.38.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $913.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.94 million. SEA had a negative return on equity of 83.74% and a negative net margin of 41.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SEA will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the second quarter worth about $254,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 3.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 44,668 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 4.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 124,271 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $13,327,000 after buying an additional 5,471 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 54.9% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

