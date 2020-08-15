Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (OTCMKTS:SMICY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (OTCMKTS:SMICY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SMICY shares. HSBC downgraded Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Semiconductor Manufacturing International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of SMICY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.67. The stock had a trading volume of 48,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,778. Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Semiconductor Manufacturing International had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $904.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.46 million. Equities analysts predict that Semiconductor Manufacturing International will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Semiconductor Manufacturing International

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sales of self-manufactured products.

