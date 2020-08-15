SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SG Blocks stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.49. 837,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,432. SG Blocks has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $15.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.68.

SG Blocks Company Profile

SG Blocks, Inc engages in fabricating modules for construction of buildings in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction; and purpose-built modules, or prefabricated steel modular units for construction.

