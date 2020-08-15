SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) had its target price hoisted by Roth Capital from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SHSP. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of SharpSpring from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SharpSpring from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of SharpSpring in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SharpSpring from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.70.

NASDAQ SHSP traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,458. SharpSpring has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $13.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.42 million, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.54.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 42.91% and a negative return on equity of 30.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SharpSpring will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 43.4% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 841,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after purchasing an additional 254,810 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SharpSpring by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 8,401 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SharpSpring by 34.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 528,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 135,683 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of SharpSpring by 83.8% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 201,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 92,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SharpSpring by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

