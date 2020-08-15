SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $12.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.
SHSP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SharpSpring from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on SharpSpring from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered SharpSpring from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on SharpSpring from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.70.
Shares of SHSP stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.97. 316,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $103.42 million, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.54. SharpSpring has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.95.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 841,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after buying an additional 254,810 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 528,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 135,683 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharpSpring during the 2nd quarter valued at about $700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.
SharpSpring Company Profile
SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.
