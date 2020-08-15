SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $12.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

SHSP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SharpSpring from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on SharpSpring from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered SharpSpring from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on SharpSpring from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.70.

Shares of SHSP stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.97. 316,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $103.42 million, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.54. SharpSpring has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.95.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 30.16% and a negative net margin of 42.91%. On average, analysts forecast that SharpSpring will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 841,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after buying an additional 254,810 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 528,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 135,683 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharpSpring during the 2nd quarter valued at about $700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

