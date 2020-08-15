Short Interest in Aberdeen Global Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Declines By 41.1%

Aberdeen Global Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the January 31st total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $57,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $57,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 9.0% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $346,000.

Shares of FCO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,604. Aberdeen Global Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $8.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

