Short Interest in Advantest Corp (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Expands By 61.1%

Advantest Corp (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 61.1% from the January 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATEYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Advantest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Advantest in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of ATEYY stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $52.41. 541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,728. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.33. Advantest has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $65.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.70 and its 200 day moving average is $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others segments. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

