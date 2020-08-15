Short Interest in China Fund Inc (NYSE:CHN) Expands By 21.1%

China Fund Inc (NYSE:CHN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the December 15th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of China Fund by 7.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of China Fund by 8.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Fund by 10.3% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 34,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its stake in China Fund by 11.5% in the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 46,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in China Fund by 34.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CHN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.06. 1,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,549. China Fund has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.15.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

