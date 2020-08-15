Short Interest in Dundee Corporation (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Drops By 43.0%

Dundee Corporation (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 124,600 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the February 27th total of 218,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.8 days.

Separately, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Dundee from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of DRUNF traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.22. 2,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,681. Dundee has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $20.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.12.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

