Short Interest in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) Grows By 33.6%

Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the December 31st total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 909,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ESRT traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.51. 1,283,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,907. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.06. Empire State Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after acquiring an additional 86,889 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,555,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.