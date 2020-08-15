Short Interest in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) Grows By 20.6%

GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the December 15th total of 904,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 416,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

GMS stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $26.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,618. GMS has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $32.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. GMS had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $770.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that GMS will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMS. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in GMS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in GMS during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in GMS by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in GMS during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in GMS by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on GMS shares. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on GMS from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nomura upped their price objective on GMS from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on GMS from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.73.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

