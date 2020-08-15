Short Interest in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Decreases By 68.0%

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 68.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PIE traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $19.86. The company had a trading volume of 29,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,666. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $20.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.34.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 219.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 167,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 7,432 shares during the period.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

