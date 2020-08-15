Short Interest in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Rises By 60.8%

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, a growth of 60.8% from the January 15th total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 370.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,058,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,095 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,490.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 641,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,710,000 after acquiring an additional 600,888 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 252.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 455,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,585,000 after acquiring an additional 326,314 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,392,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 170,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 106,154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SUSC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,987. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $28.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.94.

