Short Interest in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) Drops By 58.2%

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,100 shares, a decline of 58.2% from the April 30th total of 510,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,485,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.16. 457,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,015. Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $10.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.57.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd Company Profile
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.
