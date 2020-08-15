Short Interest in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) Drops By 58.2%

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,100 shares, a decline of 58.2% from the April 30th total of 510,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,485,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.16. 457,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,015. Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $10.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 98.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 10,268 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd in the first quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 238,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 19,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

