Short Interest in Petroteq Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Decreases By 60.7%

Petroteq Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decline of 60.7% from the April 15th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Petroteq Energy stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. 670,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,294. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.98. Petroteq Energy has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05.

Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.

About Petroteq Energy

Petroteq Energy Inc engages in the oil extraction and processing operations. The company is involved in the tar sands mining and oil processing activities using a closed-loop solvent based extraction system that recovers bitumen from surface mining. It holds a 100% working interest in 2,541.73 acre oil sands leases covering oil sands in the Asphalt Ridge area in Utah.

