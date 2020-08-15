Short Interest in Petroteq Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Decreases By 60.7%

Petroteq Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decline of 60.7% from the April 15th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Petroteq Energy stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. 670,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,294. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.98. Petroteq Energy has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05.

Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.

Petroteq Energy Inc engages in the oil extraction and processing operations. The company is involved in the tar sands mining and oil processing activities using a closed-loop solvent based extraction system that recovers bitumen from surface mining. It holds a 100% working interest in 2,541.73 acre oil sands leases covering oil sands in the Asphalt Ridge area in Utah.

