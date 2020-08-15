Short Interest in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Drops By 68.5%

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 68.5% from the March 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN HNW traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $13.07. The company had a trading volume of 18,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,723. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $15.43.

Get Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%.

In other news, insider Andrew Feltus purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $48,800.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 278,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 11.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 69,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 27.8% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 23,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter.

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.