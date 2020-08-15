Short Interest in Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Rises By 20.9%

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the December 15th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 645,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of TAPM stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.80. The company had a trading volume of 688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.01. Tapinator has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.16.

About Tapinator

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio includes approximately 300 mobile gaming titles, such as Video Poker Classic, Solitaire Dash, and Crypto Trillionaire. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

