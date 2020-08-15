Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $6.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Sientra from $5.30 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sientra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.42.

Shares of NASDAQ SIEN traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $3.96. 2,018,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,786. Sientra has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $9.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.65. The company has a market cap of $188.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.23). Sientra had a negative net margin of 134.87% and a negative return on equity of 101.94%. Analysts forecast that Sientra will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sientra by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 87,129 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Sientra by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,902,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 31,763 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Sientra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,930,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sientra by 966.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,648 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sientra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

