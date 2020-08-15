Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €26.25 ($30.88).

Several brokerages have recently commented on LIGHT. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Signify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Signify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.50 ($25.29) price target on Signify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

Signify has a 12 month low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a 12 month high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

