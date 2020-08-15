Somewhat Critical Press Coverage Likely to Impact Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Stock Price

News coverage about Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) has trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Toyota Motor earned a news sentiment score of -1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TM shares. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

NYSE:TM traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.22. 110,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,799. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.82. Toyota Motor has a 52 week low of $108.01 and a 52 week high of $145.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $189.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.62.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $2.84. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.52 billion. On average, analysts expect that Toyota Motor will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

