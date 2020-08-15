Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino Sells 1,400 Shares

Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,531.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SCCO stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.19. 500,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,606. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.08. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Southern Copper Corp has a 1-year low of $23.43 and a 1-year high of $46.61.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 16.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Corp will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 31.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,475,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,165 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,716,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,279,000 after purchasing an additional 814,913 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 195.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,126,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,710,000 after buying an additional 744,818 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 167.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 516,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,544,000 after buying an additional 323,673 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at $8,315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

