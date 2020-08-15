S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Getting Critical Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media stories about S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) have been trending negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. S&P Global earned a daily sentiment score of -2.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the business services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

SPGI traded down $3.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $352.27. The stock had a trading volume of 530,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,142. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $345.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.31. The firm has a market cap of $83.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global has a one year low of $186.05 and a one year high of $360.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Oppenheimer began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $396.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $336.00 to $397.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.62.

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 1,398 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $494,081.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,190.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total value of $10,543,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,902,091.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,710 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,454 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

