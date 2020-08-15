SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Stock Position Raised by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 224.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 588,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406,940 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Retirement Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Retirement Planning Group owned approximately 0.77% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $18,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPMD stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.22. The company had a trading volume of 414,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,844. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.71. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.64 and a one year high of $37.08.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.