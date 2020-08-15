SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 96.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,475,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724,525 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 11.9% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.95% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $55,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Managed Account Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 448,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,082,000 after acquiring an additional 183,969 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $390,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 129,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares during the period. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,355,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.58. 1,517,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,923,625. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.41.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

