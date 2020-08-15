Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SPLK. Barclays raised their price objective on Splunk from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Splunk from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Splunk from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen downgraded Splunk from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Splunk from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $193.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $192.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.78. Splunk has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $217.36. The company has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $434.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,296 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $459,245.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,765,376.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,047 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $334,049.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,766,323.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,098 shares of company stock valued at $15,951,929 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the first quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 1,513.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 242 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 54.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 181.4% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

