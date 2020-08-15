SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut SSR Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of SSR Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSR Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.26.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,615,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,980. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.12. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SSR Mining has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $25.32.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.22). SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $92.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.