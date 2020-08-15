Stifel Nicolaus Trims NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Target Price to $4.50

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NGL Energy Partners from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded NGL Energy Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NGL Energy Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

NYSE:NGL opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 3.01. NGL Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $844.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.48%. NGL Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.15%.

In related news, EVP John Ciolek bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Searle & CO. acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 53.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.