Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat genetic diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of STK-001 which is to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Several other research firms have also commented on STOK. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.83.

NASDAQ STOK traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,586. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average is $24.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 0.20. Stoke Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $39.04.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Barry Ticho sold 1,365 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $37,387.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,592,116.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 2,107 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $57,268.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,268.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,526 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,872 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 94.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 45.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 313.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 82.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 81.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

