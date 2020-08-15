Sumitomo Corporation (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Corporation (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the February 13th total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

SKLKY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.18. 1,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,650. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.34. Sumitomo has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $3.36.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sumitomo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shinsei Bank, Limited provides various banking and financial products and services to individual customers, businesses, corporations, public-sector entities, and financial institutions in Japan. It offers Yen/foreign currency deposits and structured deposits; and housing loans, unsecured loans, credit guarantees, real estate related nonrecourse finance and corporate finance, and project finance, as well as specialty finance, including M and A-related finance.

