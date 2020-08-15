Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sunoco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunoco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.67.

Shares of SUN stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $26.07. 187,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,590. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.26. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $34.09.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.00. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunoco will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 145.37%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Sunoco by 54.5% in the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 345.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Sunoco by 12.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sunoco by 44.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.71% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

